Reports | CSA to lodge a complaint against CA with ICC after tour postponement

The publication also added that acting CEO Pholetsi Moseki has sent a letter to the apex cricketing board, to look at the matter, with no available window for both cricketing boards to reschedule their series before the end of this Test cycle. The letter also stated that the board wants ICC to monitor the health conditions in South Africa, and accordingly act on the response issued by Cricket Australia, terming the country’s situation as ‘unacceptable’.