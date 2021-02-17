R Ashwin reaches fifth spot in Test all-rounder rankings, Pant reaches career best position 

The second Test between India and England turned out to be a great game for the hosts as they won the Test by a massive margin of 317 runs and levelled the series 1-1. It has also been beneficial for the protagonists of the Test, R Ashwin, Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant as they made jumps in the ICC Test rankings. Ravichandran Ashwin , who gave a solid all-rounder performance is now ranked fifth in the ICC Test all-rounder rankings.

While with his eight wickets in the game, which included a five-fer in the first innings, the Tamil Nadu cricketer retained his seventh position in bowlers rankings but gained 33 ratings to close in on the sixth-ranked Stuart Broad . The right-hander also jumped 14 places in batting rankings and is now on the 81st spot.

Indian opener Rohit Sharma also had a great game as he made a scintillating 161 and that helped him gain nine positions to reach 14th position, his best since November 2019. Indian gloveman, Rishabh Pant, who made a fifty in his fourth consecutive Test continued rising up the ladder as he has now reached the 11th position, his best ever yet.

Virat Kohli, who made a fifty in the second innings of the Chennai Test retained his fifth spot with 838 ratings. Kane Williamson continues to lead the ICC Test batting charts. England captain Joe Root, who tasted failure for first time in a Test since the start of the Sri Lanka series slipped to the fourth spot after he made 6 and 33 in the second Test. Cheteshwar Pujara, who didn't do too well with the willow, also slipped to the eighth spot with 727 points.