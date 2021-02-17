IPL 2021 | DC would be looking to acquire some back-up players in the Auction, reveals Mohammad Kaif

Mohammad Kaif has revealed that the Delhi Capitals would be looking to acquire some back-up players in Thursday’s IPL Auction, with the core of the team already set in stone. Assistant coach Pravin Amre suggested that Delhi’s success in the past season has been down to their planning.

With the core of the team already set in stone, there aren’t many positions that need to be filled for the Delhi Capitals, going into the IPL auction on Thursday. At the top of the order, the Capitals opted for Marcus Stoinis to partner Shikhar Dhawan, a move that paid off in the play-offs. However, coming to the final of the tournament, they had a major hiccup at the top, with both the openers getting dismissed relatively early.

Going into the 2021 IPL Auction, Delhi would be one of the few franchises, to have a core set, with fewer slots to be filled. Delhi’s assistant coach Mohammad Kaif revealed that the franchise would only be looking to acquire back-up players in the upcoming IPL auction.

"We have released a few players, so we will be looking to fill those gaps. I think flexibility is the key in the auction. One can have all the plans for the auction, but things can change on the auction table," Kaif said, reported Sportstar.

"We have to take spontaneous decisions. Our main players have been playing continuously and there are no fitness issues as well. So, we'll be looking to acquire some back-up players in tomorrow's auction," he added.

On the other hand, the franchise’s new recruit Pravin Amre insisted that the franchise already have their playing XI ready. He also put it down to the meticulous planning from the franchise, to back their core for a long time.

"To be honest, if we are asked to play tomorrow also, we have a playing XI ready with us, so I think that's the successful planning, and that's what we learned from other teams also, who back their core for a long time," said Pravin Amre, reported Sportstar.