IND vs ENG | R Ashwin has got all the qualities of being the No.1 all-rounder, opines Monty Panesar 

"What helps Ashwin is that when he bowls, he is able to think like a batsman and when he's batting, he's probably thinking like a bowler. He knows his job well. He knows when he has to attack the stumps, when he has to play a sweep shot. He is a special batsman and a special bowler as well. If the conditions favour him, he tries to be aggressive. He has got all the qualities of being a number one all-rounder. He's the best. He is in the same bracket as Murali, Shane, Kumble, Harbhajan," Panesar told TOI.