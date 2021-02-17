IND vs ENG | 55,000 tickets are marked for sale during third Test

"The GCA has decided on a 50 percent capacity. There isn't much rush yet but it is expected that the sales will pick up in the coming 3-4 days. This will be the first international match at this revamped venue. And with the third Test being a day-night affair, one expects a lot of people to come in. At the moment, GCA is expecting at least 30,000 spectators on the first day of the Test. We might have a function to mark the occasion," a BCCI source told TOI.