IND vs ENG | 55,000 tickets are marked for sale during third Test

Today at 10:49 AM
A BCCI official has revealed that the Gujarat Cricket Association will be putting up 55,000 tickets for sale in the third Test between India and England at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. The GCA have revealed that they have planned a lot of events to mark the return of cricket to the venue.
Yesterday, during an interview with Star Sports, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly stated that the tickets for the third Test and the T20Is are already sold out and a packed stadium will witness India's third-ever Pink Ball Day/Night Test - second in India. However, turns out, that is not really the case with a GCA official stating that they are expecting around 30,000 tickets to be sold for the opening day of the third Test match in India.
"The GCA has decided on a 50 percent capacity. There isn't much rush yet but it is expected that the sales will pick up in the coming 3-4 days. This will be the first international match at this revamped venue. And with the third Test being a day-night affair, one expects a lot of people to come in. At the moment, GCA is expecting at least 30,000 spectators on the first day of the Test. We might have a function to mark the occasion," a BCCI source told TOI.
Meanwhile, the curators at the Motera Stadium have two kinds of pitches ready for the next two Tests with a total of 11 pitches being ready already. Six of them are made with red soil while the rest are regular ones and a decision regarding which one will be used will be taken after the team reaches the bio-bubble in Ahmedabad.
"Motera has two kinds of pitches ready for the next two Tests. The stadium has a square of 11 pitches and six of them are made with red soil while the rest are regular ones," the official added.
