Faf du Plessis has been a prolific Test batsmen for South Africa over the years, opines Graeme Smith
Today at 6:30 PM
Cricket South Africa's (CSA) Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith, opined that Faf du Plessis has been an excellent batsman for the country over the years. He also added that Faf has always been open about his plans in his communication and the board respects his decision to quit Test cricket.
Seasoned South Africa batsman and former skipper Faf du Plessis, who was facing a lot of criticism for his poor Test performances, announced his retirement from red-ball cricket. He was an integral part of South African side in the whites ever since he made his debut with a marathon ton at the Adelaide Oval against Australia in 2012. The 36-year-old took the decision keeping in mind that there will be two T20 World Cups over the next couple of years and he wants to focus and win South Africa the mega events.
Former South African captain and CSA's Director of Cricket Graeme Smith asserted that Faf's retirement will leave a big hole in the Test team, however, he applauded his batsmanship for the Proteas over the years.
"Faf has been a prolific Test cricketer for the Proteas for a number of years now and to lose him in this format is going to leave another big gap in the team. His commitment to the team has always been undoubtable and his transparency with Cricket South Africa about his plans has always been appreciated and we respect his decision, knowing he would not have come by it easily," said Smith in an official release, reported TOI.
Smith thanked the senior Proteas batsman, who made 4,163 Test runs at an average of 40.02 with the help of 10 centuries, for his valuable services to South African cricket over the years.
"I would like to thank Faf on behalf of CSA for his years of service and dedication to the Proteas' Test team and we look forward to engaging further with him on how he can continue contributing to the team in a meaningful way," he added.
