Twitter reacts to Rohit’s celebration after Kuldeep breaks his wicket drought on comeback

Today at 12:12 PM
It always looked like the wicket was around the corner for Kuldeep Yadav in his comeback Test but it never came his way. Be it dropped catches or inside edges, the batsmen often survived to frustrate Kuldeep but once he got his deserved breakthrough, Rohit was seen hugging the bowler.
Kuldeep's first wicket of the game
The way Rohit Hugged Kuldeep after wicket❤️ pic.twitter.com/EG1msPNif4— Jay (@Rohitesque_) February 16, 2021
KULDEEP-ROHIT Hug 🔥😭💯— Ryan De Sa (#ICT🇮🇳) (@ryandesa_07) February 16, 2021
Moment of the day💙#INDvsENG #INDvENG #kuldeep #axar #kuldeepyadav #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/G37g8caj1k
Rohit was elated
Super happy for Kuldeep Yadav👏 After months of being a net bowler, he gets his first finally! Rohit lifting him❤️#INDvENG #Chepauk— R. 🚀 (@innsaei_07) February 16, 2021
Fourth day of the test and Kuldeep Yadav has bowled 6 overs so far. Even root has bowled more overs than him. #ENGvIND #INDvsENG— Rohit Pathak (@pathrohit) February 16, 2021
Moment of the day
The way Rohit Sharma lifted Kuldeep Yadav up after he took the wicket. Good to see Kuldeep back smiling ❤️#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/6e2BnPkuzK— UrMiL07™ (@urmilpatel30) February 16, 2021
Kuldeep yadav after not getting much over in #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/Mp2TdO7N4E— ajay (@AjayPanwar3242) February 16, 2021
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.