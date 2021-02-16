Twitter reacts to Rishabh ‘Spiderman’ Pant’s brilliant stumping to send back Lawrence

Today at 10:40 AM
After humming to the tune of Desi Spiderman, Rishabh Pant was at his vigilant duty in Spiderman’s costume, with a brilliant stumping, right after his advice to Ravichandran Ashwin. Being blinded by Dan Lawrence’s brain-faded charge, the wicketkeeper unsighted completed a brilliant stumping.
Since the first Test, against England, Rishabh Pant has been brilliant behind the sticks, with his impressive athleticism. In the first innings of the second Test, the wicketkeeper plucked two of the best catches in the Test, both times diving to his left. That even led to Ravichandran Ashwin praising the left-hander for his brilliance behind the stumps.
While he was dismissed and undone by the brilliance of Ben Foakes, behind the sticks, it had inspired the wicketkeeper batsman. On the third day, it was the spinners, who ran riot picking up wickets, there was one opportunity where he fumbled a catch off Ashwin’s bowling. However, on day four, none of it mattered, as the wicketkeeper was called to duty early in the morning.
Just before Ashwin’s spell to Dan Lawrence, the wicketkeeper charged his way to the bowler, seemingly talking about a plan to dismiss the English batsman. In the span of two deliveries, the off-spinner bowled an excellent delivery that drifted and stayed straight, going in between the English batsman’s legs, to leave Pant in a spot of dire. Despite being blinded, the wicketkeeper’s exquisite footwork ensured that the right-handed batsman walked back to the dressing room. Not the best wicketkeeper in the country? A difference of opinion now?
Here is how Twitter reacted:
Brilliant
Ashwin had a long conversation with pant before this ball which was magnificently stumped by pant #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/PowiLhLnV4— Rabin StarK (@RABINSK) February 16, 2021
Rishabh Pant ⚡️#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/0lVUiAZFxT— ICC (@ICC) February 16, 2021
Proving everyone wrong
Rishabh Pant can't do wicketkeeping job ?? pic.twitter.com/wb27g7mRIu— Abhinav (@DeadlyYorkers) February 16, 2021
Rishabh Pant is an alien. pic.twitter.com/hGXjMxPtIa— Archit. (@IndianJoeyy) February 16, 2021
Can't agree more
The biggest gain of this series for India is the keeping of #RishabhPant #INDvENG— Ajay Srinivasan (@Ajaychairman) February 16, 2021
Its happening. Its starting to come together for Rishabh Pant after a torrid year and a half. Batting. Keeping. Everything. Can't wait to see him take off in the limited overs now.— Naman Agarwal (@CoverDrivenFor4) February 16, 2021
This will be the year of @RishabhPant17.#INDvENG #RishabhPant
Incredible effort by Rishabh Pant. Rishabh Pant now doing Best in Wicket keeping. Absolute top class effort. #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/J9Bo8pGllg— CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) February 16, 2021
Absolutely
Rishabh Pant has taken his game a few notches up. Has become unstoppable. Love it— himamshu (@himamshu_7) February 16, 2021
