Twitter reacts to Rishabh ‘Spiderman’ Pant’s brilliant stumping to send back Lawrence

Just before Ashwin’s spell to Dan Lawrence, the wicketkeeper charged his way to the bowler, seemingly talking about a plan to dismiss the English batsman. In the span of two deliveries, the off-spinner bowled an excellent delivery that drifted and stayed straight, going in between the English batsman’s legs, to leave Pant in a spot of dire. Despite being blinded, the wicketkeeper’s exquisite footwork ensured that the right-handed batsman walked back to the dressing room. Not the best wicketkeeper in the country? A difference of opinion now?