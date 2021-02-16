IND vs ENG | Was important to stay along with the team when it's playing well, says Kuldeep Yadav

"It was important to stay along with the team when it's playing well. My job was to keep control, contain runs from one end, and chip in as one of the three spinners on this track. We have been planning for this series for a long time, right from the Australia series. There was some pressure (on himself), having not played a lot of Tests in the last two years. Was discussing a lot with Ashwin regarding bowling in the right areas and putting the pressure on the batsmen," Kuldeep said in the post-match presentation.