IND vs ENG | Shubman Gill to undergo precautionary scan, won't take field today

India's promising opener Shubman Gill, like Cheteshwar Pujara, has an injury scare, after he got hit on his arm while fielding and will be undergoing a precautionary scan. As a result of this, the right-hander will not be able to take field today as India try to level the Test series at the Chepauk.
Indian cricket and injuries have become synonymous with each other since the tour Down Under. India had seen numerous injuries in Australia and had to play a depleted side with many players missing. And in the ongoing Test, there have been two injury scares. After Cheteshwar Pujara couldn't take the field on day three of the ongoing Chennai Test after getting hit whilst batting, Shubman Gill won't be fielding today.
The young Indian opener had sustained a blow to his left forearm when he was fielding on day three of the Test. As a result of this, he will also be undergoing precautionary scan and is being currently assessed, stated BCCI, reported ANI. Only later, the extent of the injury will be known if there is anything major. In case, the Punjab opener fails to regain full fitness in time for the next Test, then Mayank Agarwal, who was dropped and replaced by Gill in Australia as an opener, may well return to the team's XI.
Shubman Gill sustained a blow on his left forearm while fielding on Day 3 of the 2nd Test. He has been taken for a precautionary scan. The BCCI medical team is assessing him. He won't be fielding today: BCCI#INDvsENG— ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2021
On day four of the ongoing Test, India are in a commanding position with half of the English team already back in the hut, at the time of writing this. India will be looking to wrap up things today and level the four-match series 1-1 after losing the Test series opener.
