IND vs ENG | India outplayed us in all three departments, it's been an education for us, admits Joe Root 

Losing English skipper Joe Root had no qualms in admitting that the tourists were outplayed by the hosts in all the departments with plenty of learnings for them. He praised Moeen Ali for improving as the game progressed and also the way wicketkeeper Ben Fokaes batted and kept wickets.

After a thumping defeat in the Test series opener, pretty much channelling their Down Under spirit, India fought back incredibly well to down England by 317 runs in the second Test at the Chepauk to level the Test series 1-1. It was a game where England were completely outplayed and there was no time when they looked like in the game especially after their horrendous show with the bat in the first innings. Not only were they disappointing with the bat, but they also weren't accurate and penetrative enough with the ball on a pitch that had a lot of assistance for spinners.

Speaking post the loss, Joe Root admitted that the team was outplayed and they need to learn how to build pressure as they weren't tight enough on day one of the Test, where India ended on 300/6.

"Credit to India, they outplayed us in all three departments. It has been an education for us, you could come up with conditions like these and we have to learn from this and find a way to score runs. We need to learn to build pressure and bowl six balls at one batsman. On day one we could have been a bit tighter, squeeze the game a bit more and make it harder for them to score," Joe Root said at the post-match presentation.

He also asserted that the wicket got difficult from day two but they need to bat better in terms of building their innings. The English skipper is still keeping high spirits and looking forward to the last two Tests.

"From day two it was a very difficult wicket to bat on. But we have got to be smarter about how we're building an innings. We are 1-1 and we are excited about the next two games given the way we played in the first game. We could've played that extra spinner, it is always easy to look at balancing a side at the end of the game. It will be different again when we turn up for the third game which will be a day-nighter, and very exciting last two games."

England had included Moeen Ali at the expense of Dom Bess while Ben Foakes replaced Jos Buttler for the Test and both of them had a good game especially Foakes who impressed with both the bat and the gloves. Root also praised both the players.

"Moeen got better with the ball as the game went on, and we know how destructive he can be with the bat. Ben Foakes batted really well in the first innings and his keeping has always been excellent. There are definitely things we can take from this week."