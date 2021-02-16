IND vs ENG | Ahmedabad Tests and T20s are already sold out, reveals Sourav Ganguly

"Ahmedabad is totally sold out, the day-night Test match, because it's the first game there after a long period of time. So, happy to see normalcy back. It'll be fantastic, it's sold out. I speak to Jay [Shah, the BCCI secretary] who's very keen on these Test matches. Just for him also cricket is coming back to Ahmedabad after six-seven years because they built the new stadium, and I've told him we've set an example with pink-ball Test last year in Calcutta [Kolkata], so it cannot go beyond that and we want to see every seat and stand full. And that's what it is, the tickets have gone, as well as for the T20s [which will follow the Tests]," Ganguly said in an interview with Star Sports.