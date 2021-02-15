Twitter reacts to Virat ‘Angry’ Kohli confronting the umpire after dubious LBW decision

Today at 5:31 PM
When a wrong decision is made by the on-field umpire or the third umpire, one thing is certain with Virat Kohli on the field, anger. The skipper, who was clearly unimpressed by the decision, walked straight to the on-field umpire to give him a dressing down, as Shastri too looked unhappy.
Another argument between Kohli and Menon
So it's not out for Root but out for Kohli? pic.twitter.com/MTpCcHaZGF— 𝐍𝐢𝐤𝐡𝐢𝐥 🇮🇳 (@nrcexe) February 15, 2021
Menon giving us angry kohli and I think that’s the most important takeaway— best girl (@awkdipti) February 15, 2021
Kohli just doesn't like Menon
Nithin menon is fukcing Indian batsmen(kohli) and saving English batsmen(root) in the name of close calls #INDvsENG— Reddit trader (@maga423) February 15, 2021
Nitin Menon to Virat Kohli RN: #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/o4eAleReHv— BhaktAF (@_bhaktAF) February 15, 2021
No control on anger
Kohli, I think will be warned/fined because of this altercation with Nitin Menon. #INDvsENG— Prudhvi Bade (@prudhvi_bade) February 15, 2021
Wonder if Kohli upgraded *Oye Menon* to *Oye BSDK Menon* . Isko out diya, Root ko not out. @imVkohli mauka bhi hai, dastoor bhi hai chauka maar na chauka ☠️— SHREYA|| Vamzzzzz❤🕊 (@criccrazyshreya) February 15, 2021
True
Nitin Menon is not to be blamed. Kohli/India thought it was caught-behind and so the review. Menon gave not out for the caught appeal (correct call). That it came down to an lbw decision was because it was pad first. The decision thereafter was fully technology's. #INDvENG— Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) February 15, 2021
By the end of the test, Kohli menon ko pel dega. 🙈😂#INDvsENG #INDvENG— अर्पित जैन (@ArpitJ_) February 15, 2021
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.