Twitter reacts to ‘unlucky’ Cheteshwar Pujara’s freak run-out as it ends his stay

Today at 10:17 AM
Cheteshwar Pujara’s love-story with the short-leg fielder has become a talking point of the series, with the right-hander getting out to an unlucky dismissal in the first Test. Pujara has now topped it off with a freakish run-out at the hands of the short-leg fielder to keep the tradition going.
That's so bizarre
Pujara with the weirdest runout I’ve seen in a while. #INDvsENG #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/VGR9R6lYuT— Brendan Bradford (@1bbradfo) February 15, 2021
Only player who can dismiss Pujara is Pujara himself xD #INDvENG #pujara #runout— Rohit Bhatia (@RohitBhatia_) February 15, 2021
Pujara things
Most times runout in Test cricket since Pujara's debut:— Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) August 10, 2018
7 - CHETESHWAR PUJARA
5 - Rangana Herath / Ross Taylor
4 - Hashim Amla / Azhar Ali#ENGvIND
Again Indian top order doing its best to throw away the match. What a disaster. Has anybody seen Pujara take a dive ever on cricket pitch @bcci @CricketNDTV— Namkeen_Mirchi (@namkeen_mirchi) February 15, 2021
Very unlucky
Comparing @cheteshwar1 pujara's luck with mine 🙁— Gaurav Gawade (@GauravGawade88) February 15, 2021
The unlucky man - pujara!! 🤦♂️#INDvENG #pujara #cheteshwarpujara @BCCI— jay parikh (@jayparikh21) February 15, 2021
#IndvEng Pujara’s Run Out was unbelievable.... His bat got jabbed just on the line and then he tried to put his foot inside the crease and gloves as well..— Anurag Sinha (@anuragsinha1992) February 15, 2021
Foakes removed the bail seconds before foot landed on the crease.. pic.twitter.com/itUwjCgygJ
That has been his series sadly
How unlucky has Pujara been this series! First Test short ball from Bess pulled perfectly, hits short leg fielder & lobs to short mid wicket & today bat getting stuck in the pitch. 😔#INDvENG— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) February 15, 2021
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.