    Twitter reacts to ‘unlucky’ Cheteshwar Pujara’s freak run-out as it ends his stay

    Cheteshwar Pujara during 3rd day of 2nd Test against England in Chennai

    BCCI

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:17 AM

    Cheteshwar Pujara’s love-story with the short-leg fielder has become a talking point of the series, with the right-hander getting out to an unlucky dismissal in the first Test. Pujara has now topped it off with a freakish run-out at the hands of the short-leg fielder to keep the tradition going.

    That's so bizarre

    Pujara things

    Very unlucky

    That has been his series sadly

