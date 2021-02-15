 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    Twitter reacts to umpire handing Kohli a ‘warning’ for stepping on the danger mark

    Virat Kohli gets umpire's warning for running across the pitch during 2nd Test against England

    BCCI

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 12:25 PM

    During the first Test, Virat Kohli had walked up to the umpire, asking him about England batters running approach, closer to the danger mark. However, in the second Test, the umpire handed the Indian skipper a warning for stepping on the danger mark during the third day at the Chepauk.

