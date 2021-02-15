Twitter reacts to umpire handing Kohli a ‘warning’ for stepping on the danger mark

Today at 12:25 PM
During the first Test, Virat Kohli had walked up to the umpire, asking him about England batters running approach, closer to the danger mark. However, in the second Test, the umpire handed the Indian skipper a warning for stepping on the danger mark during the third day at the Chepauk.
Umpire warned Virat Kohli
February 15, 2021
Kohli wasn't happy with Umpire's warning
Oye menon mai pitch pe nhi bhaaga. #kohli #INDvsENG 😂😂— Vignesh Nanda Kumar (@VigneshNandaKu5) February 15, 2021
Nitin Menon can say goodbye to his umpiring career after telling Kohli to stop running on the pitch— Ahan (@AhanCricket) February 15, 2021
The way kohli looked at menon and said kya hua🤣🤣— Riyan Parag Fan (@riyanparagfan) February 15, 2021
Kohli got angry
Kohli offering a batting masterclass, but then does this, and then argues with the umpire!? Might as well get some sandpaper out mate 👍 #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/cUg7XlVK2k— Darren Timms (@darrentimmsgolf) February 15, 2021
Kohli was not happy with the English players running in the middle of pitch in the first test.— BIBHU (@CricFreakBK) February 15, 2021
And now he's doing the same thing and crying after the umpire warned him.#INDvENG
He is Virat Kohli
How dare umpire to question Kohli about running on the pitch . He can do whatever he wants #ENGvIND #Pitch— RajaSekaR (@srsekar) February 15, 2021
Hahahha
Kohli running on the middle of the pitch just to give the England spinners more of a chance. What class act.— Ahan (@AhanCricket) February 15, 2021
