    Twitter reacts to Ravichandran Ashwin scoring ‘brilliant’ century on a tough wicket

    Ravichandran Ashwin celebrating his 5th Test century at the Chepauk

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 3:33 PM

    With that century, Ravichandran Ashwin surpassed Gary Sobers as the only player behind Ian Botham to score a century and pick five wickets in the same Test. With that, Ashwin has scored his fifth Test century, out of which four of them have come at home, including picking up a fifer in the Test.

    Brilliant batting performance

    He is a gem

    Woaahh

    Incredible atmosphere at Chepauk

    He is a genius

    Ashwin in Chennai:

    India's best all-rounder in Tests

    Quality performance

    Absilutely

    Third 100 and a 5-wicket haul

