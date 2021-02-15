Twitter reacts to Ravichandran Ashwin scoring ‘brilliant’ century on a tough wicket

Today at 3:33 PM
With that century, Ravichandran Ashwin surpassed Gary Sobers as the only player behind Ian Botham to score a century and pick five wickets in the same Test. With that, Ashwin has scored his fifth Test century, out of which four of them have come at home, including picking up a fifer in the Test.
Brilliant batting performance
Class 100 👏👏👏 Simply outstanding @ashwinravi99 take a bow 🙇♂️.. showing everyone how to bat and bowl on this track.. well done @BCCI @StarSportsIndia #INDvsENG— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 15, 2021
He is a gem
Wonderful from Ashwin. I was beginning to fear that the batsman in him was getting lost. On a difficult track, this century is a gem.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 15, 2021
Woaahh
Well played Chennai’s Super King !! Brilliant 100 from Ravi Ashwin ...— Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) February 15, 2021
Incredible atmosphere at Chepauk
How good is #ashwin. Making batting look so easy on a tough surface. One real spl player. Chennai boy giving the Chennai crowd all the entertainment #INDvsENG #bcci— Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) February 15, 2021
He is a genius
What a performer @ashwinravi99 wheather it's bat or bowl you are a genius #indvseng— Naman Ojha (@namanojha35) February 15, 2021
Ashwin in Chennai:
Ashwin with 5/43 and 50* #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/mBZH1cRie5— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 15, 2021
India's best all-rounder in Tests
5 wicket in an innings and a century already in this Test. #IronMan of Indian cricket, @ashwinravi99— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) February 15, 2021
Quality performance
How good an innings that is from @ashwinravi99 !! He is saying I will pick 5 wickets and then score a 100 to show the wickets are all because of my sublime skill as a real great of the game and not thanks of the pitch! Congrats and what a series for him this! Wow. #INDvEND— Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) February 15, 2021
Absilutely
Ashwin!— Rob Moody (@robelinda2) February 15, 2021
This will be one of the greatest all round performances in test history.
Absolute champion.
Third 100 and a 5-wicket haul
100 & 5-fer in same Test for Ashwin— Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) February 15, 2021
2011 vs WI
2016 vs WI
2021 vs Eng
