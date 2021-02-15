 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Mohammed Siraj’s long six after Ashwin’s stern warning

    Mohammed Siraj and Ravi Ashwin during 2nd Test against England at the Chepauk

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 4:16 PM

    Mohammed Siraj came out and showed that he can bat with plenty of patience until Ravichandran Ashwin got to his century. After he got to his hundred, Ashwin crossed the strike but warned Siraj of playing safely but the very next ball, India's no.11 Siraj hammered the ball for a massive six.

    Huge six by Siraj

     

    It was huge

    Siraj surprises everyone

    Savage

