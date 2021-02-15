Twitter reacts to Mohammed Siraj’s long six after Ashwin’s stern warning

Today at 4:16 PM
Mohammed Siraj came out and showed that he can bat with plenty of patience until Ravichandran Ashwin got to his century. After he got to his hundred, Ashwin crossed the strike but warned Siraj of playing safely but the very next ball, India's no.11 Siraj hammered the ball for a massive six.
Huge six by Siraj
February 15, 2021
Ashwin - "Bhai tere pe bharosa rakh k 1 diya"— sidheswar sahoo (@sidheswarcasm) February 15, 2021
Siraj don hits next ball for a six
It was huge
Reaction of kohli on siraj's six #INDvENG #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/ojKLveeH1D— Aryan singh 🇮🇳 (@im_aryansingh) February 15, 2021
Over 85th, before 5th ball-— Ketan | کیتن (@Badka_Bokrait) February 15, 2021
Ashwin to Siraj: "Oye Siraj, main tere oopar bharosa rakh ke 1 liya. Tu bhi wo bharosa rakhna."
Siraj hits the next ball for a HUGE SIX!
Siraj surprises everyone
Yes, India's #11 Siraj just hit a six!— Rakesh Kulkarni (@itherocky) February 15, 2021
Nope, not on a different pitch, the same one you'll are complaining about.#INDvsENG
Ashwin :- "maine terepe bharosa karke ek liya hai abhi tu bhi vo bharosa dikhana"— Anish Shetty (@AlexHunter_10) February 15, 2021
Siraj:- Say no more anna 'Hits a huge six'🔥😍😂#INDvENG #SirajMohammed #Ashwin
Savage
Ashwin hits six and Siraj took it personally and wacks huge six 😂miyan is on a roll in defence as well as clean hits #INDvENG #INDvsENG— Rohit ⚡ (@Nimma_Rohit) February 15, 2021
