Reports | Young fan breaches bubble cordon to enter the ground at Chepauk

An Indian stadium, for the first time since Covid-19 happened, allowed fans to get to the stadium during the second Test between India and England and the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) promised to make it a safe situation for all stakeholders involved.

However, onto the third day of the Test, there are reports of a possible bio-secure breach with reporters present at the stadium stating that one young fan climbed the Chepauk fence which is at least 12 metres long, and ran straight into the ground.

The fan wanted to shake hands with the England players, who were practising near the centre wicket and seeing that the players asked him to go back. Thus he ran back and climbed the fence again to get back into the stands.

The BCCI or TNCA is yet to make a comment on this. However, this might be taken seriously by the members for a simple breach in the protocol as far as the crowds are concerned might sabotage the plans of BCCI welcoming back crowds for the Indian Premier League.