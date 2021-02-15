Naman Ojha calls it a day from all formats of cricket

He made his mark in the 2008-09 Challenger Trophy before being picked by Rajasthan Royals and followed that up with the ODI debut against Zimbabwe in Harare. He also played T20s during that tour but a Test debut eluded for a long time. After a path-breaking 2013-14 Ranji Trophy season and a sensational A-tour of Australia, he was picked as a reserve wicket-keeper to Wriddhiman Saha for the 2014 England tour even though MS Dhoni was still the captain and wicket-keeper.