IND vs ENG | Knew that I could get Joe Root's wicket with my bowling pace, reveals Axar Patel 

One of the biggest concerns for India going into the second Test was how they were going to get the English skipper Joe Root out. The English no.4 was putting up one sweeping masterclass after another and had got two double-hundreds and one 186 in the last three Tests he had played. But Axar Patel, who was playing his first Test only, took only a few deliveries and got rid of the English skipper on six which was a massive moment in the context of England's first innings. As a result, the Three Lions could never recover and were bundled out on 134 conceding a massive lead to India, who had made 329.