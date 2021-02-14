 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli asking the Chennai crowd to ‘Whistle Podu’

    Virat Kohli during 2nd Test against England at Chepauk

    BCCI

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 1:29 PM

    It rarely happens that a skipper has to ask the Chennai crowd to ‘Whistle Podu’ with the city’s loyal fan base but during the second Test, Indian skipper Virat Kohli had requested the crowd. After the wicket of Ben Stokes, Kohli signalled towards the crowd to whistle and cheer for the team.

    When in Chennai, you whistle podu

    Kohli is setting the atmosphere at Chepauk

    More whistle

    Virat riling up the crowd

