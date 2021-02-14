Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli asking the Chennai crowd to ‘Whistle Podu’

Today at 1:29 PM
It rarely happens that a skipper has to ask the Chennai crowd to ‘Whistle Podu’ with the city’s loyal fan base but during the second Test, Indian skipper Virat Kohli had requested the crowd. After the wicket of Ben Stokes, Kohli signalled towards the crowd to whistle and cheer for the team.
When in Chennai, you whistle podu
Virat Kohli asks Chennai crowd to "Whistle Podu"#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/zxi1waHEEW— SportsCafe (@IndiaSportscafe) February 14, 2021
Kohli doing whistle podu to Chennai crowd 😂😂😂— Kaptaan Kohli ~ (@siedry_) February 14, 2021
Kohli is setting the atmosphere at Chepauk
Indian cricket team ku peria whistle adinga 😗— 👑 (@King_VijayVirat) February 14, 2021
Enga thalapathy kohli ku periya whistle adinga 😗
😂👌🏼🔥#INDvENG #ViratKohli #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/oz3uxgx9Xv
Virat Kohli being Ranveer from Band Baaja Baarat to instill energy into the crowd. Leading from the front, asking the fans to cheer, clap, whistle and milking the vibe. Doing a lot of things right on the field, not much off it. #CricketismAtChepauk #TweetLikeBharatSundaresan pic.twitter.com/NWlpWgsXNK— Achu (@Bultaulta) February 14, 2021
More whistle
Haha @imVkohli Saying More Whistle more whistle 💙💙— RAJESH SIVA (@rsofficial18) February 14, 2021
Cc : @ChennaiIPL 😍🤣🔥 pic.twitter.com/AQy9N5MSWo
King @imVkohli ❤😍😍— Benjamin Bhuvanesh (@benjaminbb17) February 14, 2021
Enjoying the chepauk atmosphere 😍😍❤
Whistle podhu moment 😍❤#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/BSQu9Yzg6E
Virat riling up the crowd
Thalaivan full energy LA irukapula 🔥😍— Benjamin Bhuvanesh (@benjaminbb17) February 14, 2021
Whistle podhu pose 😍❤❤❤🔥😍#INDvsENG #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/TGKWq2tWXP
