 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to third umpire denying England a wicket after Rohit’s own admission

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Rohit Sharma playing a shot during 2nd Test against England at the Chepauk

    BCCI

    Twitter reacts to third umpire denying England a wicket after Rohit’s own admission

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 4:48 PM

    In two days, the third-umpire just topped his own mistake with another one when he ruled Rohit Sharma to have played a shot when the right-hander’s bat was clearly behind the pads, despite Rohit agreeing that he didn’t offer a shot. Joe Root was left with nothing but frustration after the review.

    Another umpiring howler

    Poms are getting salty

    LOL

    Another day of poor officiating

    This is hilarious

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down