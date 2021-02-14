Twitter reacts to third umpire denying England a wicket after Rohit’s own admission

Today at 4:48 PM
In two days, the third-umpire just topped his own mistake with another one when he ruled Rohit Sharma to have played a shot when the right-hander’s bat was clearly behind the pads, despite Rohit agreeing that he didn’t offer a shot. Joe Root was left with nothing but frustration after the review.
Another umpiring howler
February 14, 2021
Poms are getting salty
The Indian’s have prepared a piss poor test match wicket. Red soil with the ball exploding all over the place after 50 overs. Unbelievably poor officiating. Foakes stumping yesterday. Interesting interpretation of Rohit Sharma playing a shot. England have been poor. But still x— CityGroundShelf (@CityGroundShelf) February 14, 2021
Not out Rohit Sharma pic.twitter.com/ngX2KRFWRe— James (@James22899317) February 14, 2021
LOL
Once again peak VARdrid vibes by DRS..— Él niño🇮🇳 (@suppandiiii) February 14, 2021
😂😂👌
Rohit Sharma is a Madridista too (not so sure🙈)
Gotta feel for @root66!— Nikhil (@unsungNovelty) February 14, 2021
Today : Missed the wicket of @ImRo45 due to bad umpiring.
Yesterday it was @ajinkyarahane88 's wicket cos of bad umpiring.
Both were out. Valid wickets. But bad umpiring at display.
Indians don't need handouts. Improve the umpiring!#ENGvIND
Another day of poor officiating
@ImRo45 lucky to have survived the LBW review. It did not look like playing a shot and tracker shows it was hitting. 1 more howler from 3rd umpire.— Anand Sathees Kumar (@anandsk145) February 14, 2021
This is hilarious
Nice to see Rohit Sharma has a new range of bats out. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/zSkpmRro26— Aiden (@AidenL88) February 14, 2021
Review taken by england started a new debate - whether @ImRo45 offered a shot or not... Ground umpire thought the shot has offered so Third umpire considered that and gave his decision based on that. #IndiavsEngland #INDvsENG_2021— Devendra Shinde (@devendrashinde) February 14, 2021
