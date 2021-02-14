Twitter reacts to Rishabh’s ‘Pantilicious’ catch to send back Ollie Pope

Today at 2:13 PM
When Rishabh Pant is in the game, there isn’t one moment where you don’t get entertained - with the bat or with the gloves. After the first Test, where his wicket keeping was under the pump, Pant donned a different glove and a different avatar, plucking the ball out of nowhere to send back Pope.
If it was any other year, Wriddhiman Saha would have walked in as India’s first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman, but this is 2021, and Rishabh Pant was given the nod ahead of Saha for the home series against England. While his batting was at its best in the first Test, where he swatted the English bowlers, his wicket keeping was slightly off the beat, with several byes and misses behind the sticks, even leading to an agitated Ravichandran Ashwin.
However, in the second Test, he has turned his fortune around, in sublime manners. First, his wicket keeping against the spinners was on point, similar to Ben Foakes from the first innings before he stepped up the notch. Mohammed Siraj’s first ball at home, against Ollie Pope, was a nothing of a delivery, which was flicked well by the English batsman. However, to his dismay, there was Rishabh Pant behind the sticks.
He flew and flew sharply to pluck the ball out of thin air, sending back Ollie Pope to the dressing room and the entire crowd to hysteria. The crowd was absolutely buzzed but they weren’t quite pumped up like the Indian team, who flocked to appreciate the flying effort from the wicketkeeper. Astonishing and scintillating.
