Twitter reacts to Rishabh’s ‘Pantilicious’ catch to send back Ollie Pope

If it was any other year, Wriddhiman Saha would have walked in as India’s first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman, but this is 2021, and Rishabh Pant was given the nod ahead of Saha for the home series against England. While his batting was at its best in the first Test, where he swatted the English bowlers, his wicket keeping was slightly off the beat, with several byes and misses behind the sticks, even leading to an agitated Ravichandran Ashwin.