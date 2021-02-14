Twitter reacts to ‘Magician’ Ashwin castling Ben Stokes to thunderous applause

After losing the toss in the first Test, India were rewarded with a toss win on a track that was assured to turn square from the second day of play. It lived up to its bill on the first day, when the ball was turning square for Moeen Ali and Jack Leach. So when India had 329 runs on board, they were confident that the total was always going to suffice, especially in conditions that were tailor-made for their bowlers.