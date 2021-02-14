Twitter reacts to ‘golden-arm’ Axar sending Root back after a failed sweep

Today at 11:32 AM
600+ runs have come in the last three Tests for Joe Root and a major part of his runs have come via his favourite sweep shot. However, Axar Patel, in his debut Test spun the ball a long way off the dust to send back the dangerous Joe Root after his attempt at a failed sweep shot.
Big success in Test debut
February 14, 2021
Dream debut
Big scalp on Test debut for @akshar2026! 👍 👏#TeamIndia pick their third wicket as Joe Root departs. 👌👌 @Paytm #INDvENG— BCCI (@BCCI) February 14, 2021
Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/Hr7Zk2kjNC pic.twitter.com/Xfsxmfa6FV
Axar is creating a havoc with ball. Absolute havoc! #INDvENG #INDvsENG #ENGvIND— Shantanu Smart (@smartshantanu) February 14, 2021
Axar gets a big fish
First Test wicket for Axar Patel - Joe Root, who was in terrific form.🤗😀🙌— V|CK¥ 👑🇮🇳💙 (@Vickyztweets) February 14, 2021
Dream debut for Axar @akshar2026 💙🇮🇳😍🔥#INDvENG #INDvsENG #ENGvIND
#INDvsENG— Sudhanshu Ranjan Singh (@memegineers_) February 14, 2021
Axar Patel gets his maiden Test wicket and it's Joe Root. pic.twitter.com/rWNuPiTMfj
Absolutely
Getting Root's wicket in an attempted sweep shot is something special . That too as a first test wicket . #Axar #INDvsENG— santoz (@santoz5) February 14, 2021
Axar Patel after taking Joe root wicket : #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/mtZkRf8cba— Mr. Stark (@Mr_Stark_) February 14, 2021
What a moment for Axar
#AxarPatel uproots #joeroot for his first test scalp; what a moment for this talented, up and coming spin mainstay for #indiancricketteam #INDvENG— Muzzammil Altaf (@MuzzammilAltaf) February 14, 2021
