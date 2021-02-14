Reports | IPL franchises seek clarity on availability of Proteas players for the tournament

A team like Delhi Capitals will be the worst affected as their strike bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje might not be able to make it on time, who were key to their success in the last edition of the league. Chennai Super Kings also have a couple of South African players, who are key to their side. As per reports on Cricbuzz, Delhi Capitals have raised their concern with the BCCI as they might well lose players for "two games or for two weeks" and in response, the board has made it clear that it "will send the availability details of overseas players shortly."