Twitter reacts to Rohit Sharma’s ‘cracking’ century under pressure on a testing surface

Since his 212 against South Africa in Ranchi, Rohit Sharma went eight innings without a Test century, to put his place under immense pressure. But as it has been the case time and again, he smashed all the doubts and the deliveries outside the park to bring up an extravagant century.
Excellent knock
Top class @ImRo45 you are a beauty. Brilliant 100 #INDvsENG— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 13, 2021
Great display of batting
Another great knock by my brother @ImRo45 , always making a mark on the field. All the best, hope to see you soon🙌 #INDvENG #GoHitman #Goals 🏏— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) February 13, 2021
Convert it into a double ton
Well played @ImRo45 One of most satisfying century in challenging conditions. Also shows the importance of positive intent, decisive footwork when batting on a tough pitch. Now convert this into a biggie. #INDvsENG #class #elegance @StarSportsIndia pic.twitter.com/h9yGqmKJvs— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 13, 2021
First innings score will be very crucial in this game. As you have got a dominating 100, get a big one to get England out of the game. That is what will be classy! “With great power, comes great responsibilities” @ImRo45 #INDvsENG 👍— Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) February 13, 2021
LOL
Tricky pitch for batting,— Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) February 13, 2021
Rohit be like: pic.twitter.com/Xmb15GxWyg
Pure joy to watch him bat today
Always pleasing to the eyes when he is at his best. Fabulous 100 from the legend 👏 #RohithSharma #Legend #INDvsENG— MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) February 13, 2021
True
When he bats like this, there’s no better sight in contemporary cricket. Top class century by #RohitSharma— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) February 13, 2021
Can't agree more
Such a special player. Rohit Sharma was just born to bat. His batting today is an illustration.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 13, 2021
Absolutely
Pure Ton @ImRo45 !! What a player to watch ... like all the great sports people ... he makes it look so simple & easy which it certainly isn’t !!! #INDvsENG— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 13, 2021
That Rohit 100 was so from the Sehwag school of batting! Set his own agenda irrespective of conditions & situation. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼#INDvsENG— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) February 13, 2021
