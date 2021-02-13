 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to Rohit Sharma’s ‘cracking’ century under pressure on a testing surface

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Rohit made a great ton on day one

    Twitter

    Twitter reacts to Rohit Sharma’s ‘cracking’ century under pressure on a testing surface

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 1:54 PM

    Since his 212 against South Africa in Ranchi, Rohit Sharma went eight innings without a Test century, to put his place under immense pressure. But as it has been the case time and again, he smashed all the doubts and the deliveries outside the park to bring up an extravagant century.

    Excellent knock

    Great display of batting

    Convert it into a double ton

    LOL

    Pure joy to watch him bat today

    True

    Can't agree more

    Absolutely

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down