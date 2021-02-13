 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to Rohit Sharma surviving a close stumping call after Foakes’ impressive work

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Rohit Sharma celebrates his hundred in the second Test against England in Chennai

    BCCI

    Twitter reacts to Rohit Sharma surviving a close stumping call after Foakes’ impressive work

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 4:21 PM

    After holding the fort for almost the entire day, Rohit Sharma decided to step up the bravery level and walked out of the crease to find Ben Foakes with an impressive piece of work behind the stumps. While the first replays suggested Rohit was home, there was an element of doubt in the second.

    Twitter divided

    Very tight

    Tough call

    He ultimately got out at 161

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down