Twitter reacts to Rohit Sharma surviving a close stumping call after Foakes’ impressive work

After holding the fort for almost the entire day, Rohit Sharma decided to step up the bravery level and walked out of the crease to find Ben Foakes with an impressive piece of work behind the stumps. While the first replays suggested Rohit was home, there was an element of doubt in the second.
Twitter divided
February 13, 2021
That was more out than Kohli's— Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) February 13, 2021
Very tight
That is smart work from Ben Foakes and not sure there was too much evidence that Rohit had anything behind the line.— Cricket Badger (@cricket_badger) February 13, 2021
Tight!!!#INDvENG
#INDvsENG @StarSportsIndia Let the commentetor speak. Kartik looked so afraid to talk about Rohit Sharma stumping.— Mahesh Joshi (@MaheshJ61136850) February 13, 2021
Tough call
If that’s Joe Root and not Rohit Sharma, the 3rd umpire gives that out, fact! Awful decision! #INDvsENG— Alan Drewett Jnr (@alandrewettjnr) February 13, 2021
Thodi der ke lie goti me me tha 😆 #INDvENG #testcricket @BCCI @ImRo45— Sayam Raheja (@sayam_raheja) February 13, 2021
He ultimately got out at 161
How on earth is Rohit Sharma not out there that foot is on the line that belongs to the umpire that should have been OUT!!!#Indiav England terrible decision by Third umpire Sharma should have been given out on 161😥— LLM (@lungelomoss1) February 13, 2021
@daniel86cricket rohit sharma was out... Indian umpire gave him not out. Its so unfair ... please 🔥 about it... sorry tweet about it.— Sahil Sidhar (@sahil_sidhar) February 13, 2021
Rohit Sharma has batted on another level today but how the hell does he survive that? What was the third umpire looking at?☝🏼 #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/pycnGqhQx7— Sam Landsberger 🗯 (@SamLandsberger) February 13, 2021
