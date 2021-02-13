Twitter reacts to ‘karma’ striking gold after Ajinkya Rahane survives due to inconsistent umpiring

Today at 4:44 PM
Just an over before Moeen Ali dismissed Rahane with a cracker-jack, the right-hander survived a dodgy call from the third umpire, who didn’t check the entire replay to check the appeal. While England appealed for the aftermath of the ball hitting the pad, the third umpire only checked till it hit.
After five days of the immaculate umpiring display, the Indian umpires were put under the spotlight on the first day of the second Test, where two umpiring decisions caught the eye of the fans. The first of which was when Rohit Sharma was declared not-out, hanging on to the slightest of crease lines. However, later on, it became full-blown when the English team went all-out for an appeal against Ajinkya Rahane.
While the umpire went through the footage twice, thrice, he only checked the first part of the entire delivery where the ball hit the pad. However, the English fielders wanted the umpires to check the entire footage, where the ball popped off the right-hander’s gloves on it’s way to Ollie Pope, which was never checked. To England’s relief, Rahane was dismissed in the very next over, putting an end to the controversy, once in for all.
February 13, 2021
Rohit Sharma's stumping and Ajinkya Rahane's catch , in both the instances Third umpire didn't complete all the frames. This is surprising.— Ishfaq (@Animishfaq) February 13, 2021
#Rahane would be really disappointed with that shot. Should have sensibly played the day out and made much of the reprive from #ThirdUmpire. #England have made a decent comeback with two quick wickets after the big partnership between #RohitSharma & #AjinkyaRahane #INDvsENG— Ashish Sharma (@ashish0712) February 13, 2021
Cricket is all about shot selection and the milliseconds decisions one takes, calls for huge concentration , both @ImRo45 & @ajinkyarahane88 fell to a lapse in concentration .— Sanjay D (@Sanjay0Deva) February 13, 2021
DRS turning into VAR 🤣🤣— Liam Livingstone (@liaml4893) February 13, 2021
Commendable batting by @ImRo45 & @ajinkyarahane88 on this turning wicket. Umpires need to follow the entire protocols of DRS to avoid poor decisions which they gave today both were OUT @BCCI #INDvsENG— ur._Felicia (@TechieDr) February 13, 2021
