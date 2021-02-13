 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to ‘karma’ striking gold after Ajinkya Rahane survives due to inconsistent umpiring

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane during 2nd Test against England in Chennai

    BCCI

    Twitter reacts to ‘karma’ striking gold after Ajinkya Rahane survives due to inconsistent umpiring

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 4:44 PM

    Just an over before Moeen Ali dismissed Rahane with a cracker-jack, the right-hander survived a dodgy call from the third umpire, who didn’t check the entire replay to check the appeal. While England appealed for the aftermath of the ball hitting the pad, the third umpire only checked till it hit.

    After five days of the immaculate umpiring display, the Indian umpires were put under the spotlight on the first day of the second Test, where two umpiring decisions caught the eye of the fans. The first of which was when Rohit Sharma was declared not-out, hanging on to the slightest of crease lines. However, later on, it became full-blown when the English team went all-out for an appeal against Ajinkya Rahane.

    While the umpire went through the footage twice, thrice, he only checked the first part of the entire delivery where the ball hit the pad. However, the English fielders wanted the umpires to check the entire footage, where the ball popped off the right-hander’s gloves on it’s way to Ollie Pope, which was never checked. To England’s relief, Rahane was dismissed in the very next over, putting an end to the controversy, once in for all.

    Poor umpiring standards

    Exactly

    Hahahahhaha

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down