Reports | IPL to use VIVO logo for auction; VIVO enters sub-licensing market

Last year, in the wake of the border tension between India and England at the LAC (Line of Actual Control), there was a negative sentiment for the Chinese products in India, thus the mobile giant decided to walk out of the deal for a year. Dream11 replaced the manufacturer with almost half the price that VIVO used to pay up and even showed interest in continuing for three years. However, the BCCI rejected that proposal and asked VIVO to pay up the amount promised.