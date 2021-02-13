India require firepower in terms of finishers for T20 World Cup, opines VVS Laxman 

Today at 10:23 AM
Former Indian Test batsman VVS Laxman has asserted that India will need to add up strength in terms of finishers which is an area of concern for the T20 World Cup to be played later this year. He also added that Men in Blue's death bowling is also concerning and that they need to address it.
Over the years, India have had their issues in terms of power hitters who can finish with a flourish at the end in white-ball cricket. After the retirement of wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni, India have been left with only Hardik Pandya who can finish the innings in an able manner. Though Ravindra Jadeja did well in the finisher's role on the Australia tour, it's still early days for him and he needs to do it more often. While Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik are two other players, who have the ability to finish with a lot of firepower only if they get enough chances in the side.
Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman has opined that finishers role is one of two areas that India need to fill as he doesn't see any able finisher apart from hard-hitting all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who had a great limited-overs series in Australia.
“As far as the T20 World Cup is concerned, the balance of the squad is very very important. There are two areas where India really requires firepower. Number one is the finisher. We depend overly on Hardik Pandya. Apart from Hardik Pandya, I don’t see anyone else who can play that finisher’s role,” Laxman said on Star Sports' chat show Cricket Connected, reported HT.
T Natarajan has emerged as a great option for death overs after he was able to nail yorkers in the 2020 IPL that helped him get a place for Australia where he did well. But he's highly inexperienced at the moment while regular injuries have kept Bhuvneshwar Kumar out of the Indian team.
Laxman feels that India will need to address their death bowling woes heading into the T20 World Cup which will be held this year in India, later.
“And in the bowling department, who along with Bumrah can bowl those death overs," Laxman asked.
"We have got options in Natarajan or Bhuvneshwar Kumar. But that is one area in the bowling department which Virat Kohli requires to address,” he added.
