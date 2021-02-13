India require firepower in terms of finishers for T20 World Cup, opines VVS Laxman 

Over the years, India have had their issues in terms of power hitters who can finish with a flourish at the end in white-ball cricket. After the retirement of wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni, India have been left with only Hardik Pandya who can finish the innings in an able manner. Though Ravindra Jadeja did well in the finisher's role on the Australia tour, it's still early days for him and he needs to do it more often. While Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik are two other players, who have the ability to finish with a lot of firepower only if they get enough chances in the side.