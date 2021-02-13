IND vs ENG | Great to have spectators back; Rahane is one of our top players, states Rohit Sharma

At the end of an eventful day for Rohit Sharma, he stated that it was great to finally be playing at home in front of spectators, insisting that they would be treated to four more days of good cricket. He also insisted that Rahane is one of India’s top-players, putting down all criticisms of his.

Rohit Sharma, after a poor first Test in Chennai, where he scored 6 and 12, scored a knock of ages, with a power-packed 161 against England in the ongoing second Test in Chennai. One of Rohit’s go-to-shots during his long stay at the crease was the sweep shot, something that he has specialised in his cricketing career. Alongside that, his partnership with Ajinkya Rahane lifted India out of troubles and put them in a state of dominance.

In the post-day presser, Rohit stressed the impact of the crowd on the players, stating that it livened up the atmosphere. He also insisted that the first Test was a little low from an intensity point of view but reckoned that the crowd will get a good Test match here during the second Test.

“It was great fun to have spectators back to the stadium. It livens up the atmosphere, the first game was a little low from an intensity point of view. It was nice to have the crowd back and I’m really happy that they have witnessed good cricket. I’m sure that they are going to enjoy the next four days as well,” Rohit said in the presser.

The Indian batsman was also left surprised by the criticism surrounding Ajinkya Rahane, who got out for one and zero in the first Test. Rohit stated that Rahane will always continue to be one of India’s best players and has put his hands up time and again while adding that he advised the right-hander to sweep the spinners. The Mumbaikar also suggested that any target above 350 could well be enough on these raging turners.

“Ajinkya is one of our top players, he has from time to time shown us his perfect innings. He has done it a lot in the past as well. When he came out to bat, it was crucial, we had lost three wickets as well. He put his hands up and showed his batsmanship in difficult situations. I have no idea why the conversation was going, his knock is crucial for us. On this wicket, 350 is a good score, we still have four wickets left. So we will hope that we can cross that target and keep playing. These wickets will start turning well from the second, third day,” he added.

Rohit also talked about the sweep shot, which he insisted is one of the ‘safest’ option to frustrate the bowlers while also taking away LBW from the equation, alongside the catch.

“Look I have seen Moeen Ali bowl a lot, he bowls really well in the rough. The sweep shot is something that can frustrate the bowlers. If you are trying to connect the ball, it is a safer option. Even if you top-edge, it will fall safely. It was a percentage shot as well and there were odd deliveries, where I wanted to use my feet and reach the ball perfectly. Pretty much that was the approach.”