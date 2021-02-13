IND vs ENG | Good footwork was key on this Chennai wicket, asserts Ajinkya Rahane

Indian players restricted themselves to playing shots on the up in the first Test while Joe Root put up a masterclass of sweeping spinners on his way to a majestic double century. On being asked about that in the pre-match press conference, Rahane had quipped that they would much rather do what suits them the best but the change in mind was visible on the first day. At the end of the day, Rahane confirmed that opting for sweeps was a part of the home side's plan.