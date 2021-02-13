CSA confirm hosting Pakistan for a white-ball series in April

"We are delighted to finally confirm the dates and full schedule for Pakistan's white-ball tour to South Africa. Pakistan have proved their status over the years as one of the most dangerous limited-overs teams and I'm sure they will give the Proteas a stern test on the Highveld. We will also have the much-anticipated 'Betway Pink ODI' take place during the tour and that is something further to look forward to for the players, the fans and all those associated with this iconic day," said Graeme Smith, CSA's director of cricket, reported Cricbuzz.