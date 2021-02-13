CSA confirm hosting Pakistan for a white-ball series in April

Today at 12:06 PM
Cricket South Africa (CSA) has confirmed that Pakistan will tour the country in April for a limited-overs series. The ODI series will be part of the ICC Super League that will help teams to qualify for the next 50-overs World Cup directly that is going to be held in India in 2023.
It has been confirmed by CSA that Pakistan are going to play three ODIs and four T20Is in South Africa with the series commencing from April 2. Notably, the 50-overs series will be part of the ICC Super League that adds more context to it as it will mean both these teams can start building up towards playing the 2023 World Cup in India. The Men in Green will play three ODIs on April 2, 4 and 7 while the T20I series will be played from April 10 onwards.
CSA's Director of Cricket Graeme Smith confirmed the dates of the tour and stated that it will be an exciting series given Pakistan are a very good side in white-ball cricket.
"We are delighted to finally confirm the dates and full schedule for Pakistan's white-ball tour to South Africa. Pakistan have proved their status over the years as one of the most dangerous limited-overs teams and I'm sure they will give the Proteas a stern test on the Highveld. We will also have the much-anticipated 'Betway Pink ODI' take place during the tour and that is something further to look forward to for the players, the fans and all those associated with this iconic day," said Graeme Smith, CSA's director of cricket, reported Cricbuzz.
"We are grateful to the PCB for agreeing to our request within a short period of time to increase the length of the trip by adding in a fourth T20, which will give us some much-needed additional international content," he added.
Pakistan were originally scheduled to tour South Africa in October 2020 but it was postponed owing to COVID-19 pandemic. Interestingly, the series was supposed to have three T20Is but since CSA wanted four T20Is, one game was added to the course of the series.
