BCCI appoint Delhi Capitals CEO Dhiraj Malhotra as GM (Cricket Development)

A PTI source, however, revealed that Delhi Capitals CEO Dhiraj Malhotra will replace Saba Karim as the BCCI's General Manager. He will be in charge of game development and operations. It is worth mentioning that Malhotra has been in the cricket industry for more than two decades and has also held senior positions at the ICC in the past. His major work at ICC revolved around overseeing cricket operations of various ICC events.