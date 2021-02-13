BCCI appoint Delhi Capitals CEO Dhiraj Malhotra as GM (Cricket Development)

Today at 2:09 PM
The BCCI have appointed Delhi Capitals CEO Dhiraj Malhotra as the General Manager, Game Development and Operations, a position that was earlier held by Saba Karim. Earlier, Malhotra had held senior positions at the ICC and was asked to help out at the World Cup in England due to his vast knowledge.
The role of the BCCI GM Game Operations, which majorly caters to the domestic cricket operations and organizing international matches in India, is vacant ever since Saba Karim followed CFO and CEO to resign from his role after the Sourav Ganguly-led management assumed power. Karim was on notice for six months, which ended last month.
A PTI source, however, revealed that Delhi Capitals CEO Dhiraj Malhotra will replace Saba Karim as the BCCI's General Manager. He will be in charge of game development and operations. It is worth mentioning that Malhotra has been in the cricket industry for more than two decades and has also held senior positions at the ICC in the past. His major work at ICC revolved around overseeing cricket operations of various ICC events.
"Yes, Dhiraj Malhotra has been formally appointed as GM (Game Development). He will be joining from Monday, February 15," a senior BCCI source told PTI on Friday.
Malhotra will be the final person to determine and monitor the match playing regulations, standards of venues, including pitches and outfields, besides the administration of the Domestic Tours Programme. The board is confident that Malhotra can ace the roll really well.
"Dhiraj's joining Delhi franchise coincided with two of their best seasons, including a playoff and a second-place finish. Also, when he was with DC, he was asked to help out at the ODI World Cup in England due to his vast knowledge."
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.