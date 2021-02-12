IPL 2021 Player auction list announced; S Sreesanth fails to make the cut

S Sreesanth’s seven-year wait to partake once again in the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to extend further as the 38-year-old seamer failed to make the final cut of shortlisted players that was revealed yesterday. Coming back from a seven-year ban for his alleged involvement in the 2013 IPL fixing scandal, Sreesanth represented Kerala in the 2020/21 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and picked 4 wickets in 5 games, but his showing wasn’t enough to attract franchises, who chose not to shortlist him.