IPL 2021 Player auction list announced; S Sreesanth fails to make the cut

Today at 10:31 AM
The final list of all players set to go under the hammer in the auction for IPL 2021 was released on Thursday, and while a total of 292 cricketers were shortlisted, Kerala’s S Sreesanth failed to make the cut. Arjun Tendulkar, the son of Sachin, also made the cut, as did 42-year-old Nayan Doshi.
S Sreesanth’s seven-year wait to partake once again in the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to extend further as the 38-year-old seamer failed to make the final cut of shortlisted players that was revealed yesterday. Coming back from a seven-year ban for his alleged involvement in the 2013 IPL fixing scandal, Sreesanth represented Kerala in the 2020/21 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and picked 4 wickets in 5 games, but his showing wasn’t enough to attract franchises, who chose not to shortlist him.
But while Sreesanth will not feature in IPL 2021, there exists an outside chance of the son of Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar, being picked by a franchise. Arjun had enrolled his name in the auction and set his base price as 20 lakh, and, interestingly, the 21-year-old ended up making the final cut. The left-arm seamer played for Mumbai in the 2020/21 SMAT season, where he picked 2 wickets in 2 games.
Arjun, however, was not the most unusual shortlist as it came in the form of 42-year-old Nayan Doshi. Nayan Doshi, the son of former Indian cricketer Dilip Doshi and an English citizen, has not played a professional game of cricket in over 8 years, yet the left-arm spinner somehow found his name making the final cut. Doshi, like several uncapped players, listed himself at a base price of 20 lakh.
Kyle Jamieson (75 lakh), Jhye Richardson (1.50 crore), Steve Smith (2 crore), Aaron Finch (1 crore), Glenn Maxwell (2 crore), Kedar Jadhav (2 crore), Moeen Ali (2 crore), Jason Roy (2 crore), Alex Hales (1.50 crore), and Dawid Malan (1.50 crore) are some of the other prominent names to have made the final cut.
The full list of the shortlisted players - split by country - is below:
AUSTRALIA
|Name
|Age
|Base Price Rs(In Lakhs)
|C/U/A
|Previous IPL Team(s)
|Aaron Finch
|34
|100
|Capped
|RR, DD, PWI, SRH, MI, GL, KXIP,RCB
|Steve Smith
|31
|200
|Capped
|PWI,RPS,RR
|Glenn Maxwell
|32
|200
|Capped
|DD,MI,KXIP
|Alex Carey
|29
|150
|Capped
|DC
|Nathan Coulter-Nile
|33
|150
|Capped
|DD,KKR,RCB,MI
|Jhye Richardson
|24
|150
|Capped
|-
|Riley Meredith
|24
|40
|Uncapped
|-
|Shaun Marsh
|37
|150
|Capped
|KXIP
|Ben Cutting
|34
|75
|Capped
|RR,SRH,MI
|Moises Henriques
|34
|100
|Capped
|KKR, DD, SRH, RCB, KXIP
|Marnus Labuschagne
|26
|100
|Capped
|-
|Jason Behrendorff
|30
|100
|Capped
|MI
|Billy Stanlake
|26
|100
|Capped
|RCB,SRH
|Wesley Agar
|24
|20
|Uncapped
|-
|Ben Dwarshuis
|26
|30
|Uncapped
|KXIP
|Daniel Christian
|37
|75
|Capped
|DCH, RCB, RPS, DD
|Ben Mcdermott
|26
|50
|Capped
|-
|Matthew Wade
|33
|100
|Capped
|DD
|Sean Abbott
|29
|50
|Capped
|RCB
|Josh Inglis
|26
|20
|Uncapped
|-
|Nathan Ellis
|26
|20
|Uncapped
|-
|Tanveer Sangha
|19
|20
|Uncapped
|-
|Max Bryant
|22
|20
|Uncapped
|-
|Jake Weatherald
|26
|20
|Uncapped
|-
|Chris Green
|27
|30
|Uncapped
|KKR
|Brendan Doggett
|26
|40
|Uncapped
|-
|Matt Kelly
|26
|20
|Uncapped
|-
|Mark Steketee
|27
|40
|Uncapped
|-
|Joel Paris
|28
|50
|Capped
|-
|Hilton Cartwright
|29
|75
|Capped
|-
|James Faulkner
|30
|75
|Capped
|PWI, KXIP, RR, GL
|Jack Wildermuth
|27
|50
|Capped
|-
|Tim David
|25
|20
|Uncapped
|-
|Aaron Hardie
|22
|20
|Uncapped
|-
|Nathan McAndrew
|27
|20
|Uncapped
|-
|Name
|Age
|Base Price(In Lakhs)
|C/U/A
|Previous IPL Team(s)
|Alex Hales
|32
|150
|Capped
|MI,SRH
|Jason Roy
|30
|200
|Capped
|GL,DD,DC
|Moeen Ali
|33
|200
|Capped
|RCB
|Dawid Malan
|33
|150
|Capped
|Sam Billings
|29
|200
|Capped
|DD,CSK
|Mark Wood
|31
|200
|Capped
|CSK
|Adil Rashid
|33
|150
|Capped
|Tom Curran
|26
|150
|Capped
|KKR,RR
|Liam Livingstone
|27
|75
|Capped
|RR
|David Willey
|31
|150
|Capped
|CSK
|Ben Duckett
|26
|50
|Capped
|Liam Plunkett
|36
|200
|Capped
|DD
|Nayan Doshi
|42
|20
|Uncapped
|Lewis Gregory
|28
|150
|Capped
|Reece Topley
|27
|50
|Capped
|George Garton
|23
|20
|Uncapped
|Ravi Bopara
|35
|50
|Capped
|KXIP, SRH
|Name
|Age
|Base Price(In Lakhs)
|C/U/A
|Previous IPL Team(s)
|Glenn Phillips
|24
|50
|Capped
|Adam Milne
|28
|50
|Capped
|RCB,MI
|Ish Sodhi
|28
|50
|Capped
|RR
|Corey Anderson
|30
|75
|Capped
|MI,DD, RCB
|Devon Conway
|29
|50
|Capped
|Martin Guptill
|34
|50
|Capped
|MI, KXIP, SRH
|Kyle Jamieson
|26
|75
|Capped
|Mitchell McClenaghan
|34
|50
|Capped
|MI
|Finn Allen
|21
|20
|Uncapped
|Colin De Grandhomme
|34
|50
|Capped
|KKR,RCB
|Matt Henry
|29
|50
|Capped
|KXIP
|Tim Southee
|32
|75
|Capped
|CSK, MI, RR, RCB
|Scott Kuggeleijn
|29
|50
|Capped
|CSK
|James Neesham
|30
|50
|Capped
|DD,KXIP
|Neil Wagner
|35
|50
|Capped
|Jacob Duffy
|26
|50
|Capped
|Blair Tickner
|27
|50
|Capped
|Daryl Mitchell
|29
|50
|Capped
|Colin Munro
|34
|50
|Capped
|KKR, DC
|Josh Clarkson
|24
|20
|Uncapped
|Name
|Age
|Base Price(In Lakhs)
|C/U/A
|Previous IPL Team(s)
|Chris Morris
|33
|75
|Capped
|CSK,RR,DD,DC
|Rassie Van Der Dussen
|32
|50
|Capped
|Wayne Parnell
|31
|50
|Capped
|PWI,DD
|Beuran Hendricks
|30
|50
|Capped
|MI,KXIP
|Hardus Viljoen
|32
|50
|Capped
|KXIP
|Andile Phehlukwayo
|25
|50
|Capped
|Daryn Dupavillon
|26
|50
|Capped
|Morne Morkel
|36
|150
|Capped
|RR, DD, KKR
|George Linde
|29
|50
|Capped
|Dwaine Pretorius
|32
|50
|Capped
|David Wiese
|35
|50
|Capped
|RCB
|Gerald Coetzee
|20
|20
|Uncapped
|Marco Jansen
|20
|20
|Uncapped
|Jacques Snyman
|26
|20
|Uncapped
|Name
|Age
|Base Price(In Lakhs)
|C/U/A
|Previous IPL Team(s)
|Kusal Perera
|30
|50
|Capped
|RR
|Thisara Perera
|32
|50
|Capped
|CSK,KTK,MI,SRH,KXIP,RPS
|Kevin Koththigoda
|22
|20
|Uncapped
|Maheesh Theekshan
|20
|20
|Uncapped
|Vijayakanth Viyaskanth
|19
|20
|Uncapped
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|23
|50
|Capped
|Dushmanta Chameera
|29
|50
|Capped
|RR
|Dasun Shanaka
|29
|50
|Capped
|Isuru Udana
|33
|50
|Capped
|RCB
|Name
|Age
|Price(In Lakhs)
|C/U/A
|Previous IPL Team(s)
|Evin Lewis
|29
|100
|Capped
|MI
|Sheldon Cottrell
|31
|100
|Capped
|KXIP
|Darren Bravo
|32
|75
|Capped
|KKR
|Rovman Powell
|27
|50
|Capped
|KKR
|Oshane Thomas
|24
|50
|Capped
|RR
|Fabian Allen
|25
|75
|Capped
|SRH
|Chemar Holder
|23
|50
|Capped
|Alzarri Joseph
|24
|50
|Capped
|MI
|Obed Mccoy
|24
|50
|Capped
|Jon Russ Jaggesar
|35
|20
|Uncapped
|Keemo Paul
|23
|75
|Capped
|DC
|Fidel Edwards
|39
|75
|Capped
|DCH
|Jayden Seales
|19
|20
|Uncapped
|Carlos Brathwaite
|32
|50
|Capped
|DD,SRH,KKR
|Sherfane Rutherford
|22
|75
|Capped
|DC,MI
|Shannon Gabriel
|32
|50
|Capped
|Kyle Mayers
|28
|50
|Capped
|Romario Shepherd
|26
|50
|Capped
|Akeal Hosein
|27
|50
|Capped
|Name
|Age
|Base Price(In Lakhs)
|C/U/A
|Previous IPL Team(s)
|Shakib Al Hasan
|34
|200
|Capped
|KKR,SRH
|Mustafizur Rahman
|25
|100
|Capped
|SRH,MI
|Mohammad Shaifuddin
|24
|50
|Capped
|Mohammad Mahmud Ullah
|35
|75
|Capped
|Full Name
|Age
|Price Rs(In Lakhs)
|C/U/A
|Previous IPL Team(s)
|Qais Ahmad
|20
|50
|Capped
|-
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|20
|150
|Capped
|KXIP
|Naveen Ul Haq
|21
|50
|Capped
|-
|Noor Ahmad Lakanwal
|16
|20
|Uncapped
|-
|Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|19
|50
|Capped
|-
|Karim Janat
|22
|50
|Capped
|-
|Fazalhaq Farooqi
|20
|40
|Uncapped
|-
|Name
|Age
|Base Price(In Lakhs)
|C/U/A
|Previous IPL Team(s)
|Sandeep Lamichhane
|20
|40
|Associate
|DC
|Name
|Age
|Base Price(In Lakhs)
|C/U/A
|Previous IPL Team(s)
|Ali Khan
|30
|40
|Associate
|KKR
|Name
|Age
|Base Price(In Lakhs)
|C/U/A
|Previous IPL Team(s)
|Karthik Meiyappan
|20
|20
|Associate
|-
