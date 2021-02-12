 user tracker image
    IPL 2021 Player auction list announced; S Sreesanth fails to make the cut

    Sreesanth has failed to make the IPL 2021 auction cut

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:31 AM

    The final list of all players set to go under the hammer in the auction for IPL 2021 was released on Thursday, and while a total of 292 cricketers were shortlisted, Kerala’s S Sreesanth failed to make the cut. Arjun Tendulkar, the son of Sachin, also made the cut, as did 42-year-old Nayan Doshi.

    S Sreesanth’s seven-year wait to partake once again in the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to extend further as the 38-year-old seamer failed to make the final cut of shortlisted players that was revealed yesterday. Coming back from a seven-year ban for his alleged involvement in the 2013 IPL fixing scandal, Sreesanth represented Kerala in the 2020/21 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and picked 4 wickets in 5 games, but his showing wasn’t enough to attract franchises, who chose not to shortlist him. 

    But while Sreesanth will not feature in IPL 2021, there exists an outside chance of the son of Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar, being picked by a franchise. Arjun had enrolled his name in the auction and set his base price as 20 lakh, and, interestingly, the 21-year-old ended up making the final cut. The left-arm seamer played for Mumbai in the 2020/21 SMAT season, where he picked 2 wickets in 2 games.

    Arjun, however, was not the most unusual shortlist as it came in the form of 42-year-old Nayan Doshi. Nayan Doshi, the son of former Indian cricketer Dilip Doshi and an English citizen, has not played a professional game of cricket in over 8 years, yet the left-arm spinner somehow found his name making the final cut. Doshi, like several uncapped players, listed himself at a base price of 20 lakh. 

    Kyle Jamieson (75 lakh), Jhye Richardson (1.50 crore), Steve Smith (2 crore), Aaron Finch (1 crore), Glenn Maxwell (2 crore), Kedar Jadhav (2 crore), Moeen Ali (2 crore), Jason Roy (2 crore), Alex Hales (1.50 crore), and Dawid Malan (1.50 crore) are some of the other prominent names to have made the final cut.

    The full list of the shortlisted players - split by country - is below:

    AUSTRALIA

    Name Age Base Price Rs(In Lakhs) C/U/A Previous IPL Team(s)
    Aaron Finch 34 100 Capped RR, DD, PWI, SRH, MI, GL, KXIP,RCB
    Steve Smith 31 200 Capped PWI,RPS,RR
    Glenn Maxwell 32 200 Capped DD,MI,KXIP
    Alex Carey 29 150 Capped DC
    Nathan Coulter-Nile 33 150 Capped DD,KKR,RCB,MI
    Jhye Richardson 24 150 Capped -
    Riley Meredith 24 40 Uncapped -
    Shaun Marsh 37 150 Capped KXIP
    Ben Cutting 34 75 Capped RR,SRH,MI
    Moises Henriques 34 100 Capped KKR, DD, SRH, RCB, KXIP
    Marnus Labuschagne 26 100 Capped -
    Jason Behrendorff 30 100 Capped MI
    Billy Stanlake 26 100 Capped RCB,SRH
    Wesley Agar 24 20 Uncapped -
    Ben Dwarshuis 26 30 Uncapped KXIP
    Daniel Christian 37 75 Capped DCH, RCB, RPS, DD
    Ben Mcdermott 26 50 Capped -
    Matthew Wade 33 100 Capped DD
    Sean Abbott 29 50 Capped RCB
    Josh Inglis 26 20 Uncapped -
    Nathan Ellis 26 20 Uncapped -
    Tanveer Sangha 19 20 Uncapped -
    Max Bryant 22 20 Uncapped -
    Jake Weatherald 26 20 Uncapped -
    Chris Green 27 30 Uncapped KKR
    Brendan Doggett 26 40 Uncapped -
    Matt Kelly 26 20 Uncapped -
    Mark Steketee 27 40 Uncapped -
    Joel Paris 28 50 Capped -
    Hilton Cartwright 29 75 Capped -
    James Faulkner 30 75 Capped PWI, KXIP, RR, GL
    Jack Wildermuth 27 50 Capped -
    Tim David 25 20 Uncapped -
    Aaron Hardie 22 20 Uncapped -
    Nathan McAndrew 27 20 Uncapped -
    ENGLAND
    Name Age Base Price(In Lakhs) C/U/A Previous IPL Team(s)
    Alex Hales 32 150 Capped MI,SRH
    Jason Roy 30 200 Capped GL,DD,DC
    Moeen Ali 33 200 Capped RCB
    Dawid Malan 33 150 Capped  
    Sam Billings 29 200 Capped DD,CSK
    Mark Wood 31 200 Capped CSK
    Adil Rashid 33 150 Capped  
    Tom Curran 26 150 Capped KKR,RR
    Liam Livingstone 27 75 Capped RR
    David Willey 31 150 Capped CSK
    Ben Duckett 26 50 Capped  
    Liam Plunkett 36 200 Capped DD
    Nayan Doshi 42 20 Uncapped  
    Lewis Gregory 28 150 Capped  
    Reece Topley 27 50 Capped  
    George Garton 23 20 Uncapped  
    Ravi Bopara 35 50 Capped KXIP, SRH
    NEW ZEALAND
    Name Age Base Price(In Lakhs) C/U/A Previous IPL Team(s)
    Glenn Phillips 24 50 Capped  
    Adam Milne 28 50 Capped RCB,MI
    Ish Sodhi 28 50 Capped RR
    Corey Anderson 30 75 Capped MI,DD, RCB
    Devon Conway 29 50 Capped  
    Martin Guptill 34 50 Capped MI, KXIP, SRH
    Kyle Jamieson 26 75 Capped  
    Mitchell McClenaghan 34 50 Capped MI
    Finn Allen 21 20 Uncapped  
    Colin De Grandhomme 34 50 Capped KKR,RCB
    Matt Henry 29 50 Capped KXIP
    Tim Southee 32 75 Capped CSK, MI, RR, RCB
    Scott Kuggeleijn 29 50 Capped CSK
    James Neesham 30 50 Capped DD,KXIP
    Neil Wagner 35 50 Capped  
    Jacob Duffy 26 50 Capped  
    Blair Tickner 27 50 Capped  
    Daryl Mitchell 29 50 Capped  
    Colin Munro 34 50 Capped KKR, DC
    Josh Clarkson 24 20 Uncapped  
    SOUTH AFRICA
    Name Age Base Price(In Lakhs) C/U/A Previous IPL Team(s)
    Chris Morris 33 75 Capped CSK,RR,DD,DC
    Rassie Van Der Dussen 32 50 Capped  
    Wayne Parnell 31 50 Capped PWI,DD
    Beuran Hendricks 30 50 Capped MI,KXIP
    Hardus Viljoen 32 50 Capped KXIP
    Andile Phehlukwayo 25 50 Capped  
    Daryn Dupavillon 26 50 Capped  
    Morne Morkel 36 150 Capped RR, DD, KKR
    George Linde 29 50 Capped  
    Dwaine Pretorius 32 50 Capped  
    David Wiese 35 50 Capped RCB
    Gerald Coetzee 20 20 Uncapped  
    Marco Jansen 20 20 Uncapped  
    Jacques Snyman 26 20 Uncapped  
    SRI LANKA
    Name Age Base Price(In Lakhs) C/U/A Previous IPL Team(s)
    Kusal Perera 30 50 Capped RR
    Thisara Perera 32 50 Capped CSK,KTK,MI,SRH,KXIP,RPS
    Kevin Koththigoda 22 20 Uncapped  
    Maheesh Theekshan 20 20 Uncapped  
    Vijayakanth Viyaskanth 19 20 Uncapped  
    Wanindu Hasaranga 23 50 Capped  
    Dushmanta Chameera 29 50 Capped RR
    Dasun Shanaka 29 50 Capped  
    Isuru Udana 33 50 Capped RCB
    WEST INDIES
    Name Age Price(In Lakhs) C/U/A Previous IPL Team(s)
    Evin Lewis 29 100 Capped MI
    Sheldon Cottrell 31 100 Capped KXIP
    Darren Bravo 32 75 Capped KKR
    Rovman Powell 27 50 Capped KKR
    Oshane Thomas 24 50 Capped RR
    Fabian Allen 25 75 Capped SRH
    Chemar Holder 23 50 Capped  
    Alzarri Joseph 24 50 Capped MI
    Obed Mccoy 24 50 Capped  
    Jon Russ Jaggesar 35 20 Uncapped  
    Keemo Paul 23 75 Capped DC
    Fidel Edwards 39 75 Capped DCH
    Jayden Seales 19 20 Uncapped  
    Carlos Brathwaite 32 50 Capped DD,SRH,KKR
    Sherfane Rutherford 22 75 Capped DC,MI
    Shannon Gabriel 32 50 Capped  
    Kyle Mayers 28 50 Capped  
    Romario Shepherd 26 50 Capped  
    Akeal Hosein 27 50 Capped  
    BANGLADESH
    Name Age Base Price(In Lakhs) C/U/A Previous IPL Team(s)
    Shakib Al Hasan 34 200 Capped KKR,SRH
    Mustafizur Rahman 25 100 Capped SRH,MI
    Mohammad Shaifuddin 24 50 Capped  
    Mohammad Mahmud Ullah 35 75 Capped  
    AFGHANISTAN
    Full Name Age Price Rs(In Lakhs) C/U/A Previous IPL Team(s)
    Qais Ahmad 20 50 Capped -
    Mujeeb Ur Rahman 20 150 Capped KXIP
    Naveen Ul Haq 21 50 Capped -
    Noor Ahmad Lakanwal 16 20 Uncapped -
    Rahmanullah Gurbaz 19 50 Capped -
    Karim Janat 22 50 Capped -
    Fazalhaq Farooqi 20 40 Uncapped -
    NEPAL
    Name Age Base Price(In Lakhs) C/U/A Previous IPL Team(s)
    Sandeep Lamichhane 20 40 Associate DC
    USA
    Name Age Base Price(In Lakhs) C/U/A Previous IPL Team(s)
    Ali Khan 30 40 Associate KKR
    UAE
    Name Age Base Price(In Lakhs) C/U/A Previous IPL Team(s)
    Karthik Meiyappan 20 20 Associate -

