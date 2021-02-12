IND vs ENG | Fit-again Axar Patel added to Indian squad; Nadeem and Rahul Chahar withdrawn

Axar Patel is all set to make his Test debut in the second Test versus England, starting Saturday, as the BCCI confirmed the addition of the 27-year-old to the main squad after he passed a fitness test. Patel, who was picked in the squad for the first two Tests to cover up for Jadeja, picked up an injury on the morning of the first Test, due to which he was subsequently replaced in the squad by the duo of Rahul Chahar and Shahbaz Nadeem. However, with him now having recovered, both Chahar and Nadeem have been relegated to the ‘standbys’.