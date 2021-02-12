IND vs ENG | Fit-again Axar Patel added to Indian squad; Nadeem and Rahul Chahar withdrawn

Today at 10:03 AM
Axar Patel is all set to make his Test debut in the second Test versus England, starting Saturday, as the BCCI confirmed the addition of the 27-year-old to the main squad after he passed a fitness test. Patel, who was picked in the squad for the first two Tests to cover up for Jadeja, picked up an injury on the morning of the first Test, due to which he was subsequently replaced in the squad by the duo of Rahul Chahar and Shahbaz Nadeem. However, with him now having recovered, both Chahar and Nadeem have been relegated to the ‘standbys’.
“Axar Patel has recovered completely and is now available for selection for the 2nd Paytm Test in Chennai against England to be played from Saturday, 13th February. The all-rounder had complained of pain in his left knee and was ruled out of the first Test,” read a BCCI release on Thursday.
“The All-India Senior Selection Committee have now withdrawn Shahbaz Nadeem and Rahul Chahar from the main squad and added the duo back to the group of standby players.”
The addition of Axar, coupled with the removal of both Chahar and Nadeem, almost makes it certain that the 27-year-old all-rounder will make his debut tomorrow. Who India will pick as the third spinner in the XI, however, remains to be seen.
