IND vs ENG | Anderson, Bess left out as England name 12-man squad for second Test

With less than 36 hours to go for the second Test to begin in Chennai, England suffered a major setback with impressive Jofra Archer facing an elbow injury that ruled him out of the squad for the second Test, set to begin on February 13. With England already announcing they would rotate their bowlers to keep them fresh going forward, James Anderson, who bowled an epic spell in the second innings, has made way for Stuart Broad. Now one of Chris Woakes or Olly Stone will replace Archer in the XI as England named a 12-member squad.