T Natarajan released from Tamil Nadu Vijay Hazare squad to stay ‘fresh’ for England ODIs and T20Is

Natarajan was a key part of the Tamil Nadu squad in the 2019/20 Vijay Hazare Trophy, in which the Dinesh Karthik-led side reached the final. The left-armer took 12 wickets in 11 innings at a miserly ER of 4.19 and was one of the major reasons behind a young Tamil Nadu side reaching the final of the competition. Having won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last month without the services of Natarajan, the DK-led side would be aiming to replicate the same feat come the Vijay Hazare Trophy, which will commence on February 20.