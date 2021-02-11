IND vs ENG | Jofra Archer ruled out of second Test with injury

England have been dealt a huge blow two days ahead of the second Test in Chennai as it has been confirmed that Jofra Archer will miss the game with injury. Archer, who played his first red-ball game in India in the first Test last week, set up the victory for England with the crucial wickets of Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma in the first innings, and did a fine job piling pressure on the Indian batsmen. It has been revealed by the ECB that the 25-year-old has had an injection in his right elbow after experiencing discomfort, owing to which he will miss the second Test.