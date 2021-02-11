IND vs ENG | England name Buttler, Bairstow and Stokes in strong 16-man squad for T20Is

The world’s number one batsman Dawid Malan, Sam Curran and Moeen Ali all retain their places in the squad, as do Adil Rashid, Sam Billings and Mark Wood. Left-arm seamer Reece Topley has also found a place in the 16-member squad. There is, however, still no place in the T20 setup for Joe Root, who also recently did not register his name in the IPL auction. Opener Alex Hales, who finished as the highest run-getter in BBL 10, has also not been included.