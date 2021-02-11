IND vs ENG | Don't see any reason why Washington Sundar should be replaced, asserts Deep Dasgputa  

Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar has come under scanner after a poor first Test with the ball but former Indian cricketer Deep Dasgputa has thrown his weight behind the youngster. He, however, also added that both Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav are quality options for the second Test.

Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem and all-rounder Washington Sundar have been criticized for their role with the ball in first Test after a lackluster performance. Not since Kevin Pietersen's epic 186 in Mumbai in 2012 has there been many instances when Indian spinners have been hammered as brutally as the Chennai Test. Barring R Ashwin, who fought back well in the second innings and ended with nine wickets in the game, the other two spinners were taken for a ride, which completely worked against India.

Shahbaz Nadeem conceded 233 runs for his four wickets in the first Test and gave runs at 3.80 per over in first innings and 4.40 in the second innings respectively. On the other hand, Washington Sundar, fresh from his heroics at Gabba, was also exposed, as he went wicketless in the game and was dealt with as ease as if a part-timer that too at his own home ground.

However, Washington had a great outing with the bat in the first innings as he scored a brilliant half-century and would have even got to his century had he gotten more support from the other end. Former Indian wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta has batted for the all-rounder, stating that he doesn't see any reason to drop the 21-year-old.

“Honestly with how Shahbaz bowled in the last Test match I think there will be replacement. Washington Sundar was played more as a batsman who can bowl somebody who can bat at number 7 and he did a wonderful job, especially in the first innings, the way he batted. So I don't see any reason why Washington should be replaced unless it's a strategic call,” Dasgupta said on Sports Today, reported HT.

As per reports, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav are likely to come in place of Washington Sundar and Shahbaz Nadeem respectively. The cricket pundit, however, feels both are quality options but reckons only one of the two might play.

"I do see a replacement but the question is who. I think both Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel are quality choices. Axar would have been your first choice even in the first Test match but unfortunately, he was injured. Axar could be a very, very good choice and so will Kuldeep but I think Axar because left-arm orthodox spinner brings in more control, that's the reason why he might be preferred and it's a straight swap, Axar coming in for Nadeem (both are left-arm spinners). I don't see both of them playing together and I guess Axar will be a choice," Dasgupta said.