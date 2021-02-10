Vijay Hazare Trophy | Shreyas Iyer to lead Mumbai as Siddhesh Lad dropped from squad

The Salil Ankola-led Mumbai selection committee has announced a 22-member squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, which is provisionally set to start from February 20 in the six bio-bubbles created across the country. Siddhesh Lad, who led the Mumbai side in the recently-concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, managed to put together just 27 runs in four games during the tournament with a top-score of 21, at an abysmal average of 6.75. Furthermore, Mumbai losing four games on the bounce has resulted in the selectors showing him the way.