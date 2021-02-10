IPL 2021 | Royal Challengers Bangalore rope in Sanjay Bangar as batting consultant

Today at 12:28 PM
Former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar has been appointed as the batting consultant of Royal Challengers Bangalore for the upcoming 2021 Indian Premier League season. Bangar will work closely with Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson and Head Simon Katich during his stint with RCB.
After three tough years following the final run in the 2016 season, Royal Challengers Bangalore showed a comparatively better performance in the last edition of the Indian Premier League, qualifying for the play-offs. However, their inability to hold the fort in the crucial game resulted in the side going down to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the eliminator and thus failed to make the season count.
To improve the performance, RCB have roped in former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar, with whom Virat Kohli shares an amicable relationship, for the 14th edition of the league which is slated to be played in India this time.
Bangar was appointed as the batting coach of India in August 2014 before he was replaced by Vikram Rathour in the aftermath of the 2019 World Cup. He has since worked as a Television expert on Star Sports and had declined an offer from Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to give more time to his family.
We are delighted to welcome Sanjay Bangar to the RCB Family as a batting consultant for #IPL2021! 🤩— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 10, 2021
Welcome aboard, Coach! 🤜🏻🤛🏻#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #NowARoyalChallenger pic.twitter.com/SWKLthSyXl
Earlier, before the Conflict of Interest rule came into being, Bangar had worked as the head coach of Kings XI Punjab. This will be his second IPL gig with a lot of responsibility on his shoulder following Royal Challengers Bangalore releasing a host of players to the auction pool in the retention window.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.