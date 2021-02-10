ICC Test Rankings | Virat Kohli slips to No 5 as Joe Root takes the third spot

India suffered a colossal 227-run defeat at the hands of England in Chennai to put themselves in a sordid situation for the ICC Test Championship final to be played from June 18 to June 22 at the Lord's. Root was the major architect of the win, with his masterful 228-run innings that propelled the English side to a gargantuan 578 in the first innings and now he has also overcome Virat Kohli on the ICC Test Rankings.