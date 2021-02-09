VIDEO | Stokes celebrates Kohli's wicket animatedly to reignite the rivalry

So, Virat Kohli was batting like a dream on a tricky day five surface. Or I should say, it's his world and we were dreaming as such was the trance he had gotten into when every wheel was coming off for India. He had weathered the storm against the reverse-swing king and his nemesis James Anderson. He had punished Dom Bess in a dominating fashion making up for his first-innings dismissal. He was playing Jack Leach with all the ease and class in the world.