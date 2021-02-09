VIDEO | James 'Reverse King' Anderson sends Gill's stumps for a cartwheel 

James Anderson. Over the years, he has been one of the biggest pace nemesis for batsmen. If its England, and swinging, he will make you dance to his tunes. But in Asia, he had his fair share of struggles. Flat pitches, hot conditions, batsmen at ease. But over the years, he has aged like a fine wine. He has turned into a big threat even in Asia with his ability to make the old ball talk or at times, even relatively 26 overs new ball to reverse. He is after all one of the greatest proponents of reverse-swing.