Twitter reacts to Rishabh Pant's immediate fall after Kohli's piece of advise

Today at 12:01 PM
Virat Kohli is a world-class batsman. He was trying to help a young Rishabh Pant to counter James Anderson at his best having done that in the last few years. But much to his horror, the very next delivery the left-hander gets out leaving India in even more trouble with Anderson picking his third.
Should have left him to play his natural game!
February 9, 2021
A chat before the WKT made him to get out??
#RishabPant was playing really well he misses the ball outside of off stump & then the Captain #Kohli had a chat with pant & he got out the very next ball to James Anderson. #IndvsEng https://t.co/hqJpoBuOLf— Pablo Escobar (@imro45cult) February 9, 2021
Pant jis ball or out hua ..Uske pahle kohli usko gyan Dene gya tha ..— Perpendicular (@Perpend92286456) February 9, 2021
100% TRUE!
The problem with Virat Kohli is that he always try to suggest player.... Let him play, don't give your input.... Pant is a player who look good only when he was given freedom to play shots— 1143Shiv (@shiv_1143) February 9, 2021
He was looking fine with it!
Pant was struggling with not playing his natural game against Anderson and ends up chipping a soft catch to Root. Kohli must be wondering what is going on at the other end... #INDvENG— Jonny (@Leathernwillow) February 9, 2021
Platers like PANT should be given freedom!
@vincentsunder if kohli wasn't there with pant ...Atleast he played his natural game ... Pant Helped Anderson 👍— Shrikant Deshmukh(SRT_Fanatic) (@shrikantd31) February 9, 2021
Hahahaha!
Kohli not looking at Pant 😂😂😂— Waqas. (@VickzTiwana) February 9, 2021
Both weired & thinking too much! :P :P
Wicket se just pehle kohli and pant were talking. Next ball Pant is out. Isn't that a bit weird or am I overthinking?— TEJAS MALHOTRA (@_tejasmalhotra) February 9, 2021
