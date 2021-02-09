 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to 'epic' confusion after bails get dislodged as if hit-wicket but it turns out as dead-ball

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    England team celebrating

    ICC_Twitter

    Twitter reacts to 'epic' confusion after bails get dislodged as if hit-wicket but it turns out as dead-ball

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 2:09 PM

    It has been that sort of day for India. When Ishant Sharma was facing Jofra Archer with nine wickets down, it seemed as if he got out hit-wicket and England started celebrating. But replays indicted that Ishant had not dislodged the bails after which it was termed a dead-ball by the umpire.

    You can't see me!

    How did this happen???

    Can't belive this! 

    No idea on what happened here! 

    Hahaha!

    This is just what we need to play back and watch it again!

    ROLF!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down