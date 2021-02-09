Twitter reacts to 'epic' confusion after bails get dislodged as if hit-wicket but it turns out as dead-ball

Today at 2:09 PM
It has been that sort of day for India. When Ishant Sharma was facing Jofra Archer with nine wickets down, it seemed as if he got out hit-wicket and England started celebrating. But replays indicted that Ishant had not dislodged the bails after which it was termed a dead-ball by the umpire.
You can't see me!
@JohnCena was standing behind the bails & its all done by him #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/QuMI92ipq0— Hritvik Patted (@Himmler06) February 9, 2021
How did this happen???
February 9, 2021
Can't belive this!
The bails falling off mysteriously before the ball is bowled with the 11th man Ishant Sharma at the batting crease reminds me of the dialogue from welcome-" even the pyre is calling out for the dead body!" #INDvsENG_2021 #JoeRoot #jimmyanderson Congrats! @englandcricket— Prateek Gayawal (@prateek_gayawal) February 9, 2021
How did the bails just fall off? I've been waiting for a replay...— Stuart Lodge (@slodge) February 9, 2021
They've finished just in time for me to start work 🙂 Seen the bails blow off but never the stump pushed back as well!— Jonathan (@Jon_HullViking) February 9, 2021
No idea on what happened here!
Wtf happened here! The bails didn't just fall the off stump moved back. #bbccricket #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/qdcp79gJRU— 4--Candles (@mickhtafc) February 9, 2021
How did bails falls on their own 🧐#INDvENG— Saurabh Gulve (@the_saurabg) February 9, 2021
Hahaha!
Dhoni spirit roaming around dislodging bails in chepauk— T#nm#y J#in (@TanmayJ234) February 9, 2021
This is just what we need to play back and watch it again!
Bails came off automatically when everyone thought Ishant got out hit wicket.— Akshay (@Kohlify) February 9, 2021
ROLF!
Wickets and Bails be like- #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/6mGChPzglf— Anshul (@tea_anshul) February 9, 2021
