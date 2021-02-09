IND vs ENG | Don’t think we put enough pressure to get a favourable result, reckons Virat Kohli

“I don't think we put enough pressure on them with the ball in the first half. Collectively as a bowling unit, fast bowlers and Ash, were good in the first innings but we also needed to contain a few more runs and create pressure. Having said that, it was a slow wicket and not helping the bowlers which made it easy for the batsmen to rotate strike and get into the game. Just looked like not much happening in it on the first two days,” Kohli told broadcasters in the post-match presentation, reported Cricbuzz.